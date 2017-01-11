Man celebrates with Whataburger at his own wedding

Photo courtesy Candle Light Films (Photo: Custom)

How much do you love Whataburger? Enough to celebrate with some Whataburger at your wedding? Maybe.

But do you love Whataburger enough to DANCE with it at your wedding? One man did just that last week in Fort Worth.

Candle Light Films, a wedding photography company, has a video that's gone viral showing someone dancing with a Whataburger burger and fries.

What-a-wedding. Just like he liked it.

