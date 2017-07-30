Half-price cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory

Photo: Cheesecake Factory Facebook

Happy National Cheesecake Day!

Yeah, it's totally a thing and we know these national days are getting a bit out of hand but this one is going to save you some cash if your sweet tooth can't help itself.

Sunday and Monday, The Cheesecake Factory wants you to indulge in the "national" day with them with half off cheesecake slices.

Now would be the perfect time to try their new "celebration cheesecake" that debuts Sunday! It has layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mouse topped with cream cheese frosting.

You do have to dine in, only one slice is allowed per guest and that guest must be present.

Other than that, the offer is clear as day so grab your friends and family and treat yourself today (or tomorrow).

