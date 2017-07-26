Get a free McDonald's onesie, merchandise on McDelivery Day

You can get your McDonald’s Big Mac onesie for FREE on Wednesday!
McDonald’s has teamed up with UberEats and on July 26 they are celebrating McDelivery Day.
They burger chain is giving away free merchandise like the popular Big Mac onesie, pillow cases, picnic blanket and even a sweat suit outfit!
Here's how it works: Download the UberEats app and order anything you want from the McDonald’s menu. If the store nearest you is participating then you'll receive one of the four free products with your order.
It begins at 11 a.m. and runs until supplies sell out so hurry!
To find a list of participating restaurants head over to http://www.mcdeliveryatmcdonalds.com/.
7.26 = #McDelivery Day. Order your favs on @UberEATS + you could get gear, learn how: https://t.co/SnyD897G3B pic.twitter.com/EkHpHVWbj6— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 24, 2017
