Only a few more days to enjoy Chick-Fil-A's "One Giveaway."

The fast-food restaurant is offering Dallas-Forth Worth customers a free chicken biscuit through Jan. 31 from open until 10:30 a.m.

The offer is only one per person when you sign up or log in with the Chick-Fil-A app and place a mobile order.

© 2018 WFAA-TV