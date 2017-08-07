Did you know, Dallas: Snowball Loco

Snowball, sno(w) cone, shaved ice, slush -- whatever you call it, one Irving food truck is changing the game with their Instagram worthy treats.

Owners, Shannon Alanz and Donte Mozee are in their first season of business and are loving every minute of it.

Their Facebook page says they aim to "bring out the loco to snow cone and your taste buds."

Alanz and Mozee grew up in Irving and say it was always their dream to open up a snow cone stand.

"Even before we met each other, we wanted to do this," Alanz said.

With a variety of unique flavors and topping combinations, the sweet and sour treats offer something for everyone.

Not only do they sell snow cones, they also sell Kool-Aid pickles: Sour apple, tropical punch and coconut.

The owners say they plan to open up a storefront in the near future, but for now, you can catch them on 800 N Beltline Rd.

The truck is open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

