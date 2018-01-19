Did you know, Dallas: Legacy Hall

Plano just got busier.

With the opening of Legacy Hall, a food hall style dining experience, you won't leave this area hungry.

Dozens of food stalls fill the three-story building with everything from Asian street food to fresh lobster. Not only does the venue have a wide range of food, there are eight different bars to choose from. As if that wasn't enough -- they have their own brewery working inside behind the scenes.

Desserts, breakfast, lunch, snacks, juices and more. Whatever your taste buds crave, they've got it all.

Make sure you bring your patience with you if you decide to head to the hall on a weekend. Parking can be tricky and the hall is swarming with people.

In addition to the sweet treats and savory eats, construction is still happening outside for a musical stage and more food stalls made from shipping containers.

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

