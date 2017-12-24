Did you know Dallas: Campo Verde

This is not you're average Mexican-American restaurant.

You could say Christmas threw up at Campo Verde in Arlington.

The local joint has been decorating the restaurant in everything Christmas since the 90's.

James, "Smiley" Williams is the founder and owner of Campo Verde and has won many awards for the extravagant holiday display.

Pictures and videos truly don't do this place justice.

Campo Verde has a full menu with a variety of Mexican and American dishes along with a full bar.

If you go during the holiday weekend, prepare to wait up to two hours for a table.

Campo Verde allows smoking inside the restaurant at the bar area so if you're sensitive to smoke, avoid that area.

