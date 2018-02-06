Chips for women: Doritos possibly making female-friendly chips that don't crunch

Photo: Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

We all know that annoying crunching sound some of our favorite chips make...but soon that sound may become optional.

Dozens of headlines are showing up all over the internet with rumors of a gender-specific snack after Indra Nooyi, the CEO of Plano-based, PepsiCo told Freakanomics Radio that a female-friendly chip could be hitting the shelves soon.

In the interview, Nooyi said when men eat chips, particularly Doritos, they "lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom."

She said "women would love to do the same, but they don't" because of the loud crunching sound the chips make.

To resolve this issue, Nooyi said the company is looking at making snacks for women.

These snacks will be "low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers," and travel friendly for a woman's purse.

Doritos' Twitter account shot down the claim of gender specific chips by tweeting the following:

We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos, and they’re loved by millions. — Doritos (@Doritos) February 6, 2018

But as soon as the internet got word of these "female-friendly" chips, they took to social media to tell us how they really feel:

Doritos said they are trying to make “female-friendly” chips that don’t crunch when you eat them.



I honestly had no idea the sound of eating chips was such a MANLY thing.



I hope it only has 78% as many chips as the man chip ones. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) February 5, 2018

Isn't it awesome we get Lady Doritos before a female president? — Michael Blackman (@MikeRBlackman) February 6, 2018

WFAA has reached out to PepsiCo for comment but has not heard back yet.

