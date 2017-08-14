Chick-fil-A is serving breakfast bowls with chicken nuggets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chick-fil-A announced they will be adding a new breakfast menu item nationwide starting Monday.

The Hash Brown Scramble is a breakfast bowl made up of hash browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend and your choice of Chick-fil-A nuggets or pork sausage. It is served with jalapeño salsa.

The Scramble can be ordered in either a bowl or burrito.

“At Chick-fil-A, we understand the importance of breakfast and want to provide a wide range of options to our guests who are looking for a fast and delicious breakfast,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development in a press release.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in popularity for breakfast bowls, and the Hash Brown Scramble combines two fan favorites – our chicken nuggets and hash browns," Norris said. "It is a great fit for those seeking a delicious and hearty breakfast that is also packed with protein.”

The bowl and burrito starts at $3.49.

