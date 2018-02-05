WFAA
Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out top ‘Awards of Excellence' list for 2018

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:06 PM. CST February 05, 2018

HOUSTON -- Sandelman’s “highly coveted Awards of Excellence” for this year is out, and at the top of the list are Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out Burger.

According to Sandelman, a market research company for restaurants, the 2018 list comes from 994,000 quick service restaurant occasions representing 76 U.S. media markets.

The top 10 fast food chains are:

(Ranked by Percent Rating Their Overall Experience “Excellent”)
1    Chick-fil-A
2    In-N-Out Burger
3    Raising Cane’s
4    la Madeleine
5    Torchy’s Tacos
6    Five Guys
7    Lion’s Choice
8    P. Terry’s
9    Habit
10    Mod Pizza

Sandelman found the top restaurants not only excel in taste and quality of the food, but they also have a trust and personal connection with their customers.

Sandelman’s study monitors service restaurants on 19 aspects for food, service, worth, facilities, and brand appeal.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


