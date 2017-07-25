Cane Rosso adds 'Cowboys' oven at The Star in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS - Talk about team spirit!
Dallas pizza chain Cane Rosso is opening a new location at The Star in Frisco. Their oven is shaped and decorated like a giant Dallas Cowboys helmet.
The restaurant posted on Twitter photos of it earlier this week.
We Dem Boyz. Opening Soon. pic.twitter.com/w8SeIxpO38— Cane Rosso (@canerosso) July 25, 2017
It hasn't announced an opening date yet.
