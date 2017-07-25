WFAA
Cane Rosso adds 'Cowboys' oven at The Star in Frisco

WFAA 7:31 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

FRISCO, TEXAS - Talk about team spirit! 

Dallas pizza chain Cane Rosso is opening a new location at The Star in Frisco. Their oven is shaped and decorated like a giant Dallas Cowboys helmet. 

The restaurant posted on Twitter photos of it earlier this week.

It hasn't announced an opening date yet. 

