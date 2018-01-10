WFAA
After 35 years, Diet Coke gets brand makeover

WFAA 12:43 PM. CST January 10, 2018

Same original taste, different packaging.

That's the promise from Diet Coke as they prepare to release four new flavors of Diet Coke and new packaging.

Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango are headed the shelves mid- January. 

The innovation process lasted two years and came about from customer research geared towards a more millennial audience. 

