A 90¢ BBQ sandwich? Yes, because this Fort Worth restaurant's been around 90 years

That’s a 90-cent chopped barbecue sandwich, a special price through Thursday at all Riscky’s. (They’re usually five for $7.) (Photo: Bud Kennedy, Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The durable Riscky’s, one of Fort Worth’s oldest businesses of any kind, is celebrating 90 years with 90-cent chopped barbecue sandwiches through Thursday.

But what’s amazing is that the Polish-American meat-market family’s legacy goes back more than a century in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

When the family hosts an anniversary celebration Thursday afternoon in the Stockyards Station restaurant, it will also remember the history of immigrant Joe Riscky. He came to Fort Worth from what is now Belarus in 1911, working in the packinghouse for $9 a week and saving to marry fellow immigrant Marcilia Bunkervitch.

That Riscky’s at 2314 Azle Ave. was rebuilt in 1950, but remains the family’s flagship store for brisket, pork ribs, all-you-can-eat beef ribs, beef stew, limas and homemade chili.

The celebration Thursday is at 5 p.m. at the Stockyards location, 140 E. Exchange Ave. Rahr Brewing and KFWR/95.9 FM “The Ranch” will be on hand.

About those 90-cent chopped barbecue sandwiches: They come with a choice of sauce, mustard, pickle or onion.

