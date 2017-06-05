Food programs provide meals for kids in need during the summer

(Photo: Summerfood.org)

Across the country, millions of children rely on school meals. With school out for summer, many of those meals disappear.

But thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are summer meals available for kids.

The National Summer Food Service Program connects children from low-income families with the meals they need during the summer. If your family needs free summer meals, text “FOOD” to the number 877-877, or text “COMIDA” for a reply in Spanish.

After you do, you’ll get a text back asking for your address or zip code. You’ll get another message back with a list of the nearest summer meals. If there aren’t any meal sites nearby, you’ll be sent info on how to access other sites.

The service uses federal data and geo-location technology to pinpoint the closest sites based on your location.

Started in 2013, the texting program is part of the Share Our Strength’s National No Kid Hungry campaign created to make sure kids don’t miss a meal.

There were 55,000 total texts from every state last year alone, an increase of six percent from 2015.

Starting Monday, the summer nutrition programs begin for several school districts in North Texas. The programs offer free breakfast and lunch meals at various locations. Registration or proof of income aren’t required.

For a list of locations around the metroplex, visit summerfood.org, CALL 2-1-1 or text “FOODTX” TO 877-877.

For more information, here’s links to few school district websites:

