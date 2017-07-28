You've never seen a summer camp like this one in Dallas

The camp is hosted by Presbyterian Village North senior living community in conjunction with the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church and NorthPark Presbyterian Church. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - For generations, American children have been making lifelong friends at summer camps across the country. That's no different at Camp PVN in Dallas, except those friends are generations apart.

The camp is hosted by Presbyterian Village North senior living community in conjunction with the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church and NorthPark Presbyterian Church. Every year its residents get to host "gift hours," where they share their hobbies with children from fourth to seventh grade.

This year's classes included jewelry making and golf. Frank Lacana, 87, also teaches a course on chess, which has become a surprise hit with the kids over the years.

"You can learn so much about a person when you look at how they play the game of chess," Lacana said.

Last year Lacana coached a young student named Simon. Lacana says he saw great potential, and the two quickly hit it off.

"He's aggressive, and you have to be on your toes," Lacana said.

Now the 12-year-old comes to play with Lacana every other week, extending their summer camp friendship through all seasons.

"He's loyal and he's consistent. You can't ask for much more," Lacana said.

As the camp enters its eighth year, there is no telling how many more friendships will be formed before summer is over.

