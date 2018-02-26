Woman turns to Facebook to find lost necklace containing daughter's ashes at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A grieving Georgia mother needs your help to find a precious memory of her daughter, who was killed in a car accident last month.

Chasity Foster and her daughter, Shaylin, were supposed to run the Disney Princess Half Marathon together this past weekend in central Florida. But tragically, Shaylin was killed in a car accident last month.

Chasity decided to run the race while wearing a necklace that had Shaylin’s ashes in it. But at some point, that necklace fell off Chasity’s neck. She says it was somewhere between the Magic Kingdom parking entrance toll area and where the princes stood.

The family is desperate to find the necklace and they’re asking people to share their Facebook post, so it can be located.

If you find it, please contact Chasity at Chasfoster7@gmail.com or call 706-361-5359.

© 2018 WTSP-TV