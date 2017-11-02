Joshua student, organ donor, honored on NASCAR car

Nearly a year to the day of his passing, Aaron Singleton's photo and name featured on the Donate Life Texas car, driven by NASCAR driver Joey Gase. (Photo: WFAA)

JOSHUA, Texas -- A Joshua High School football player who died last year after suffering a seizure will be honored this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.



Nearly a year to the day of his passing, Aaron Singleton's photo and name will be prominently featured on the Donate Life Texas car, driven by NASCAR driver Joey Gase.



"Those who are organ donors, we want to honor them and let them know their gift will never be forgotten," Gase told WFAA.



Gase's commitment to the cause of organ donation stems from the loss of his own mother. In 2011, she died of a brain aneurysm and her organs were donated, helping 66 people.



Her photo is displayed on the rear bumper of his car, and this weekend, Singleton's image will be displayed on the trunk.



Singleton's organs were donated, and earlier this year his family was able to meet some of the recipients who are able to live because of his donation.



On Thursday at Joshua High School, the student body turned out to see the car revealed for the first time. The band, choir, cheerleaders and football team were all there, along with Singleton's family.



"Pretty darn cool," said his mother, Cassandra Singleton. "My boy is going to go zoom, zoom around the racetrack!"



The Singletons will be at TMS to watch the race Sunday.

