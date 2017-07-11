Car seat questions? Call these Texas technicians for free

Car Seats (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - When it comes to car seats, there are endless options for moms and dads in North Texas. This week safety experts and advocates from across the area checked out some of the newest technologies at the "Child Passenger Safety Conference" in Richardson.

More than 40 different models were on display ranging from $50 to $450. Tony Jerisha with Kids Embrace car seats says the technology has never been better across the industry.

"We're designing seats the way we design seats for race car drives," Jerisha said.

Jerisha says countless hours or research and development goes into each car seat. Kids Embrace designs seats that look like super heroes and comic book figures, a feature they hope appeals to older children.

"They get to that age where they want to be a part of making the decision process, and this appeals to them," Jerisha said.

But Jerisha, a former police captain, says it doesn't matter what car seat parents choose if it doesn't fit the child or isn't installed properly. That's why he encourages any parent to look up a "certified child passenger safety seat technician" near them.

The technicians often offer advice for free. DPS has about 35 of its troopers certified and many police departments and hospitals train their staff. In most cases, you can call the department and schedule a time to meet with a technician and have them teach you how to install the car seat for free.

Technicians have to complete a 32-hour course and follow up with continuing education. That's why over 200 men and women attended the conference hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation and The Texas Transportation Institute in Richardson this week.

Click here to look up a technician near you.



The website will then list all the certified technicians nearby. They'll help show parents how to install their car seat properly depending on the age and size of the child.

At this week's conference, technicians got to check out some state of the art car seats. One on display by a company called Evenflo has designed an alarm to help hot car deaths. The car will sound an alarm for 20 seconds once it's turned off, so parents are reminded to check the back seat before they leave.

Other designs include UV protective screening and side impact protection designs.

