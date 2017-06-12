Leander Homes (Photo: Tom Miller)

AUSTIN – A new study lists Austin and Dallas suburbs among the best places to raise a family in Texas, with Leander topping the list.

SmartAsset said it looked at 87 cities with a population greater than 25,000 for the study, and measured them on 12 metrics including family poverty rate, median household income, high school graduation rate and violent crime rate. Their findings found the average median household income is just shy of six figures and that average median monthly housing cost was around $1,500, higher than cities like New York.

Leander topped the list, with six Dallas-area suburbs and cities taking the 2-7 spots. Georgetown, Round Rock and Houston’s suburb of Pearland round out the top 10.

Best Places to Raise a Family in Texas

1. Leander

2. Frisco

3. Southlake

4. McKinney

5. Mansfield

6. Grapevine

7. Keller

8. Georgetown

9. Round Rock

10. Pearland

The top 25 posted on SmartAsset’s website shows that Pflugerville just missed the top 10. TAP HERE to read the full results of the study.

