EVENTS: 4th of July fireworks in DFW

What's a Fourth of July without a firework display in the evening?

Firework hunting can be tricky for some if you're new to North Texas or you want to switch it up this year and pass on watching them from grandma's backyard.

Before you spend 30 minutes on Google searching aimlessly, check out our map and list of firework displays around North Texas. If fireworks aren't your thing and you're looking for a parade to catch, we've got a full list of those as well.

Addison

Kaboom Town

Arlington

Texas Rangers vs. Red Sox

Light up Arlington

Dallas

Fair Park Fourth

Denton

Kiwanis Fireworks Show

Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch Independence Day Celebration

Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Fourth

Frisco

Frisco Freedom Fest

FC Dallas vs. DC United post-game fireworks

Garland

Star Spangled Spectacular

Grapevine

July 4th in Grapevine

Irving

Independence Day Fireworks Show

Lewisville

Castle Hills Freedom Festival

McKinney

Red, White and Boom Concert and Fireworks

Plano

All American Fourth Fireworks

Richardson

Richardson Family 4th Celebration

Sachse

Sachse Red, White and Blue Blast

Southlake

Southlake Stars and Stripes

