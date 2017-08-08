Edible garden coming to Dallas Arboretum

Photo: Dallas Arboretum

Fresh fruit, vegetables herbs and flowers -- what could be a better combination?

The Dallas Arboretum is opening an edible display garden complete with a kitchen, picnic lawn, patios and walking trails. The kitchen will hold tastings, cooking classes, demonstrations and educational programs for both adults and children.

"Many people are confused about how to plant and harvest fruit trees and vegetables, so our chefs will take you into the garden, pick the edibles correctly, show how to clean and prepare them for your meal," says the Arboretum's website.

The Arboretum has partnered with Garden Home lifestyle celebrity P. Allen Smith to design events and programs for "A Tasteful Place."

The garden will officially open October 3 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Adult general admission to the garden is $15, children $10 and seniors $12.

To learn more, visit The Dallas Arboretum's website.

