Domino's now has a wedding registry

Dinnerware service for eight. A gourmet coffee press. A set of thick towels.

Now, add pizza to your list of desired wedding gifts.

Domino’s Pizza has announced that it’s launching a wedding registry.

“Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza," spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre said in a statement. “We hear often from customers that Domino’s was a part of their big day, from proposals to after-hours meals at their wedding. We wanted to make it easier for people to ask for and receive something that they’ll really use.”

The chain, based in Ann Arbor, Mich. , is offering e-gift cards of various denominations, so friends and family can treat the couple to everything from food for a bachelorette party to a post-nuptials date night. Examples of packages include “Bust Out the Fine China” and “The Wedding Night.”

Pizza may not be an upper "crust" gift, and the traditional registry stalwarts like William Sonoma, Macy's or Bed Bath and Beyond have been joined with the more downmarket Target and Sears. But weddings are, after all, a $58 billion-plus industry, according to market research firm IBISWorld.

Pizza gift cards range from $20 to $100, according to the registry web site. The recipients may order whatever combination of food they want.

Laura Krahel, 24, of Canton, Mich. , signed up online for the Domino's Pizza registry on Tuesday, though for traditional housewares. She and fiance Curtis Crosier, 25, are registered at zola.com.

"I just thought it was really fun. We order pizza all the time and we make pizza at home. We have a regular registry and I know a lot of groomsmen who’d want to give Curtis this gift instead of maybe buying something for the kitchen," said the advertising executive, who's getting married in June.

Krahel plans to have her mother include a mention of Domino's on her bridal shower invitations.

"I posted it to Facebook yesterday and got 70 likes on it and I thought, 'We might get a lot of pizza, but that might be awesome. We can share with all out guests or our bridal party or we could donate it.'"

But wedding planner Nicola Wilson in Milford, Mich., isn't convinced. She thinks it's just a fad.

"I can't really imagine my clients doing that. Maybe it's a novelty for a year," she said. "Maybe it’s the same as giving a gift certificate to nice restaurant, but it's not the same.... Maybe it's more for the budget market."

