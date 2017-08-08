Boozy milkshakes, vaporized alcohol and tipsy floats.

Those are just a few of the things you'll find at The Pharmacy Deep Ellum.

The menu provides something for the whole family. If you don't drink or have a younger one in your party, no worries -- everything can be made without alcohol.

In addition to mouth-watering shakes and floats, The Pharmacy is bringing something oddly interesting to Dallas.

Vaporized alcohol.

Confused? I was too until I saw it for myself. Alcohol is infused into vapor and fills a latex balloon that you later inhale. The Alcohol Mist machine facilitates these vaporized shots. According to their website, Alcohol MIST shots provide an immediate effect and only last for about 30 minutes.

In the heart of Deep Ellum at 2812 Elm St. is where you'll find this modern take on a vintage drug store soda fountain.

The shop also has skee ball and pinball machines for you to play with your family and friends while you sip on the treat of your choice.

The Pharmacy has been open for about a week through their soft open and will officially welcome guests at their grand opening Thursday, August 10. The first 50 milkshakes will be $1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open until 2 a.m.

