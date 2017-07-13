Did you know, Dallas: Sweet Daze

RICHARDSON - We've talked about donuts, ice cream and every other sweet treat under the sun...but here's another must visit to add to the list.

Sweet Daze is joining in on the sweet treat train with their latest concept in delectable desserts.

Located at 581 W. Campbell Rd. in Richardson. the team from OMG Tacos, is officially opening their doors permanently Saturday, July 15. The sweet treat shop had their soft opening a week ago and Instagram has been flooded with mouth-watering desserts since.

Unicorn and galaxy donuts galore, this place has some truly out of this world concoctions that don't just stop at donuts. Other menu items list Artisan tea, lemonade and coffee.

Owner Holly Ngyuen says they are experimenting with new flavors and combinations daily, just Monday Ngyuen created charcoal lemonade. (Trust us, it was delicious)

According to their website, they offer something called 'DOLE WHIP,' a vegan dairy-free & gluten-free ice cream option. They say all teas and drinks can also be made vegan and they are currently working on vegan donuts.

So charge your phones, bring your friends and get your sweet tooth ready.

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

