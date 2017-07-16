Dallas Police Athletics host annual Boxing Battle of The Big D

This weekend, more than 400 competitors from across the country competed for championship belts

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Athletics League (PAL) and Parks and Recreation hosted the 4th annual Boxing Battle of The Big D at the Janice Turner Center in Dallas.



"We teach them how to set goals and make those goals," said Dallas officer Jose De La Rocha. "We also get to interact with them [in a positive way] as law enforcement."



The group hosted three days of competition, which marks the 4th year for the tournament.



Jarrett Wallace watched his 10 year-old son Jashawn win a championship belt.



"It makes me proud. My son is staying out of trouble. It makes me proud. He gets in there and works hard, he'll be successful in life."



PAL and the parks board hope to double the size of the event next year.

