Dallas charity receives hundreds of jackets for the homeless

DALLAS -- For the last three days, the donations haven't stopped.

Car after car pulled into the SoupMobile in Dallas Friday, as a steady stream of people brought jackets, blankets, hats, and shoes for the homeless.

It all started with a Facebook post on Tuesday, calling a "Code Blue." It's the charity's call for donations of winter clothing for the homeless, whenever temperatures dip below freezing.

"I can't imagine being out here and not having the warmth that we need," said Diane Duffy, as she donated several loads of clothing.

By Friday morning, there were more than 1,000 pieces of clothing, enough to fill one room and an overflow trailer.

"The need for the homeless is greater than ever before," said SoupMobile founder David Timothy. "It's not just a comfort issue, it's a life-saving issue."

At 3 p.m. Friday, volunteers will take truckloads of warm clothes to those sleeping under bridges in South Dallas.

They'll also bring pizza, hot chocolate and, perhaps, a message.

"There's a lot of people out there, do care about people on the streets," said Harvor Davis, SoupMobile warehouse manager.

"That's a lot of heart."

The SoupMobile is located at 3017 Commerce Street in Dallas. You can find out more here.

Copyright 2016 WFAA