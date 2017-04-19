Compelling Careers: What it's like to be a Rangers bat boy

Timothy Plummer, Rangers bat boy

There are so many great careers and jobs out there, I'm always fascinated to find out how someone got into a certain line of work and what exactly it takes to do be in that position every day.

Timothy Plummer is a clubhouse assistant and bat boy for the Texas Rangers. He knows the players, he sits in the dugout every game, and it's safe to say his job is exciting. As a big fan of the team, it's fun to feel like family and "one" with the players.

I sat down with him to pick his brain and learn the awesome details of what it's like to be on that field every night.

Sidenote: He told me later that one of the players paid for a surgery for him. If that isn't family, I don't know what is.

Click the player below each question to find out Timothy's answers. Go here if you can't access the clips.

What do you do?

Do you ever get starstruck?

How did you get here?

What's the most rewarding part of the job?

How will the Rangers do this season?

What final fun fact can you leave us with?

Listen to the full interview without interruptions below:

