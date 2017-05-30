Children's Health to no longer host holiday parade

Children's Health (Photo: Children's Health)

DALLAS - After nearly three decades, Children's Health has confirmed to WFAA that it will no longer host its annual holiday parade.

"We have decided to move forward with other new and meaningful ways to bring cheer to families in our community this holiday season," hospital spokesman Scott Summerall said on Tuesday. "We are considering ways to celebrate and honor the parade’s history in its 30th year, but still ironing out details of a potential event."

Summerall says Children's Health will still host other holiday events, like its annual Holiday Tree Lighting at its Dallas and Plano campuses, Breakfast with Santa, and its Holiday Patient Party.

"These events are beloved by our patients, families and team members, and are an important component of fulfilling our mission to make life better for children," he said.

Last December the Children's Health Holiday Parade was canceled for the second time in almost 30 years due to inclement weather.

