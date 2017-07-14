Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day with Guinness & Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Guinness and Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

National Macaroni and Cheese Day is a very special day.

So don't waste it by eating just any old macaroni. Yes, a box of Sponge Bob shaped Kraft mac and cheese has its place. But this is a day to celebrate.

And that's why we bring you this majesty.

It's perfectly creamy, beautifully cheesy and just a little tangy. Everything a true mac and cheese connoisseur could ever need.

Guinness and Irish cheddar mac and cheese (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Guinness and Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Breadcrumb Topping

1 T butter

1/2 c panko

2-3 t minced garlic

salt

pepper

2 t minced fresh parsley

Melt butter in large saucepan. Add panko and garlic and cook until lightly toasted. Remove from heat and stir in salt, pepper and parsley. Set aside.

Macaroni and Cheese

1 lb macaroni

2 T butter

2 T flour

2/3 c Guinness

1/2 c half and half

1 1/2 c milk (2% works best)

salt

pepper

1 T dijon mustard

2 oz cream cheese, cut into small pieces

3 1/2 c grated Irish cheddar

Cook pasta until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Meanwhile, melt butter in large saucepan. Sprinkle with flour and whisk for a few minutes until it just starts to darken. Slowly add Guinness, half and half, milk, salt, pepper and mustard while continuing to whisk. Cook until mixture starts to thicken. Stir in cream cheese and 2 1/2 cups of the cheddar. Continue cooking for several minutes until completely smooth. Stir in cooked pasta. Add final cup of cheese and stir to melt. Transfer to baking dish and top with reserved breadcrumb mixture.

Thanks to Celebrating Sweets for the great recipe!

Copyright 2016 KUSA