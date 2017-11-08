New Law Aims to Help Family Caregivers

(Fred Froese)

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

The transition from hospital to home just got easier for patients and family caregivers under a new state law.

The Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable (CARE) Act took effect May 26, immediately after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed it into law. The legislation allows every hospital patient to designate a family caregiver. It requires the hospital to take reasonable steps to notify the caregiver about discharge plans and to show the caregiver how to perform follow-up medical tasks.

At least 36 states have enacted similar legislation. The law is expected to help about 3.3 million Texans who provide care for relatives, delivering unpaid services valued at $35.5 billion a year.

AARP Texas supported the law and is planning an education campaign to inform Texans about it.

AARP Texas