Young boy finds inspiration in an unlikely place

Chase Stapleton says it’s really not that fun having to sit and watch your sister Lindsay dance, so he decided to do something about it and joined in. (Photo: WFAA)

Given the choice, most young boys would rather do anything other than hang out at a dance studio.



For 12-year-old Chase Stapleton, it wasn’t an option. “My mom was like, ‘You just have to support your sister,’” he said.



“Chase always seemed to have to tag along and come to my dance stuff,” Chase’s sister, Lindsay Stapleton said.



Chase says it’s really not that fun having to sit and watch your sister dance, so he decided to do something about it and joined in.



Over the past three years, Chase has become one of the best young ballroom dancers in Texas. He’s even giving his sister a run for her money.



“I mean, he’s really good,” she said.



He may have been dragged here at first, but now, it’s by choice. “It’s a commitment I choose to pursue,” Chase said.



Once he started, he couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Like Chase, 11-year-old Beatrice Levin wants to be the best.



“Whatever it takes, I’ll do it,” Beatrice said.



Their instructor, Maya Apodaca, says their feet are hands down, better than many kids their age. They’ve won multiple competitions and have already choreographed their next goal: landing jobs on dancing with the stars.



“It is something very attainable right now, yes,” Apodaca said.



“I can see that it’s possible and within my reach,” Chase added.



And there’s no other place he’d rather be.

© 2017 WFAA-TV