Hilarious video of a Virginia man slipping and sliding down his ice-covered driveway has been viewed more than 20 million times. (Facebook) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

Hilarious video of a Virginia man slipping and sliding down his ice-covered driveway has been viewed over 22 million times.

Tim Besecker was clearly caught off guard by the black ice covering the driveway in Londoun County, Virginia.

He frantically tries to stop before falling just before he reached the street where a car had just driven by.

His wife, Kelly, caught the whole thing on camera and posted it on Facebook with the hashtag #BlackIceIsReal.

Becker wasn’t hurt -- unless you count his pride.

© 2018 KHOU-TV