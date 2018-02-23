Close Trust the Team: The Nicholson Clinic Find out why patients trust the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, one of the country's leading weight loss surgery clinics. (Paid Content) WFAA 5:32 PM. CST February 23, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Find out why patients trust the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, one of the country's leading weight loss surgery clinics. (Paid Content) Tweets by NicholsonClinic © 2018 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Girl dead, school evacuated after Dallas home explosion Feb 23, 2018, 7:23 a.m. McKinney HS teacher on leave after video shows him… Feb 23, 2018, 2:13 p.m. Arlington Police: Man shot at while driving on I-30… Feb 23, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs