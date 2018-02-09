This week on GMT (February 12 - February 16)

Monday, February 12 at 9 a.m.
- Celebrity Couples’ Romantic Dinner Special.
- Foods to set the mood, cooking with aphrodisiac ingredients.
- Texas Author, Elizabeth Crook who wrote a book that Robert Duvall is turning into a movie.
- Live from new FW exhibit, “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World!”
Tuesday, February 13 at 9 a.m.
- We Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras Dishes, Fashions & Masks!
- Jambalaya from The Free man Cajun Café and Lounge in Dallas.
- Grammy nominated singer Aloe Blacc on his new Imax film narrated by Morgan Freeman called, “America’s Musical Journey.”
- GMT’s B&Bs. We’re live from The Corinthian for a romantic getaway. Plus how you can win a free night stay at the bed and breakfast.
Wednesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. - Happy Valentine’s Day!
- Live from CocoAndré making Valentine chocolates and other desserts.
- Behind the scenes of Dallas based, Sally Beauty.
- Bendable metal jewelry. We learn how to make it.
- Editor of new magazine, “100 Ideas for Living a Beautiful Life in Dallas.”
- Beautiful Valentine Floral Creations.
- Nutritionist exams why women overeat at night and our hunger hormones.
Thursday, February 15 at 9 a.m.
- Get inspired with the “Boss Women who Brunch.”
- Famed Smurfs, Rugrats & Beatles Cartoon Animator Ron Campbell animates live on the show.
- New technology and spy gadgets to catch cheaters.
- New Cousin’s Bar-B-Q and making a cheese, bacon barbecue stuffed hamburger.
Friday, February 16 at 9 a.m.
- Dallas actor Hasaan Rasheed, who stars in “Black Panther” & film review.
- Casual Friday Workplace Outfit Do’s & Don’t.
- Chinese New Year Celebration with Crow Collection.
- Live from American International Toy Fair with hottest new toys.
- Live from new Rowing Fitness Concept in East Dallas.
