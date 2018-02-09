WFAA
Close

This week on GMT (February 12 - February 16)

WFAA 4:46 PM. CST February 09, 2018

Monday, February 12 at 9 a.m.

  • Celebrity Couples’ Romantic Dinner Special.
  • Foods to set the mood, cooking with aphrodisiac ingredients.
  • Texas Author, Elizabeth Crook who wrote a book that Robert Duvall is turning into a movie.
  • Live from new FW exhibit, “Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World!”

Tuesday, February 13 at 9 a.m.

  • We Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras Dishes, Fashions & Masks!
  • Jambalaya from The Free man Cajun Café and Lounge in Dallas.
  • Grammy nominated singer Aloe Blacc on his new Imax film narrated by Morgan Freeman called, “America’s Musical Journey.
  • GMT’s B&Bs. We’re live from The Corinthian for a romantic getaway. Plus how you can win a free night stay at the bed and breakfast.

Wednesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. - Happy Valentine’s Day!

  • Live from CocoAndré making Valentine chocolates and other desserts.
  • Behind the scenes of Dallas based, Sally Beauty.
  • Bendable metal jewelry. We learn how to make it.
  • Editor of new magazine, “100 Ideas for Living a Beautiful Life in Dallas.”
  • Beautiful Valentine Floral Creations.
  • Nutritionist exams why women overeat at night and our hunger hormones.  

 Thursday, February 15 at 9 a.m.

  • Get inspired with the “Boss Women who Brunch.”
  • Famed Smurfs, Rugrats & Beatles Cartoon Animator Ron Campbell animates live on the show.
  • New technology and spy gadgets to catch cheaters.
  • New Cousin’s Bar-B-Q and making a cheese, bacon barbecue stuffed hamburger.

Friday, February 16 at 9 a.m.

  • Dallas actor Hasaan Rasheed, who stars in “Black Panther” & film review.
  • Casual Friday Workplace Outfit Do’s & Don’t. 
  • Chinese New Year Celebration with Crow Collection.
  • Live from American International Toy Fair with hottest new toys.
  • Live from new Rowing Fitness Concept in East Dallas.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories