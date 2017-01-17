Thinking About Weight Loss Surgery in 2017? 3 Benefits to Consider

Bariatric surgery procedures help people who are overweight or obese lose weight, but there is more to weight loss surgery than weight loss. The decision to have weight loss surgery can impact your life in a number of ways. If you are considering weight loss surgery, you will want to know how having weight loss surgery can change your life.

These are the top benefits of weight loss surgery:

o Help individuals lose weight and keep it off. Although weight loss surgery helps to limit the amount of food consumed, changes in diet and lifestyle are necessary to keep the weight off.

o Improve or eliminate obesity-related health problems. Many health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease are directly related to weight. By reducing weight, many patients experience significant improvements in their other health conditions. For example, very soon after a malabsorptive procedure, type 2 diabetes can improve to the point that little or no diabetes medication is necessary. Likewise, insulin-treated patients require much less insulin, and most can discontinue insulin therapy within 6 weeks after surgery.

o Improve social life. Oftentimes, people who are seriously overweight or obese are either too embarrassed or simply unable to enjoy an active social life. Weight loss surgery can help you regain your zest for life. You’ll have more energy, more confidence and generally feel better allowing you to get back to the activities you love.

It’s important to remember that weight loss surgery is not a quick-fix solution for weight loss. It takes dedication and discipline to continue a healthy lifestyle following surgery in order to keep the weight off and reap all the benefits of bariatric surgery.

By Nick Nicholson, MD

One of the most experienced weight loss surgeons in the country — Dr. Nick Nicholson — along with a full staff of surgeons, nurses and other experienced clinicians, help patients reverse obesity with LAP-BAND, Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Balloon and Revisions.

