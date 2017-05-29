These are the top misspelled words in each state

The 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place this week. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

Spelling champions from across the country are preparing to compete this week at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

While we've all cringed after misspelling a word in a work email or a text, the National Spelling Bee competitors will be asked to spell words that make the word "chihuahua" look like a walk in the park.

In honor of those who aren't as gifted as the National Spelling Bee champs, Google pulled the most misspelled words in each state so far this year.

Here's a look at the most misspelled search words in each state:

STATE MOST SEARCHED Alabama pneumonia Alaska schedule Arizona tomorrow Arkansas chihuahua California beautiful Colorado tomorrow Connecticut supercalifragilisticexpialidoc ious Delaware hallelujah District of Columbia ninety Florida receipt Georgia gray Hawaii people Idaho quote Illinois pneumonia Indiana hallelujah Iowa vacuum Kansas diamond Kentucky beautiful Louisiana giraffe Maine pneumonia Maryland special Massachusetts license Michigan pneumonia Minnesota beautiful Mississippi nanny Missouri maintenance Montana surprise Nebraska suspicious Nevada available New Hampshire difficult New Jersey twelve New Mexico bananas New York beautiful North Carolina angel North Dakota dilemma Ohio beautiful Oklahoma patient Oregon sense Pennsylvania sauerkraut Rhode Island liar South Carolina chihuahua South Dakota college Tennessee chaos Texas maintenance Utah disease Vermont Europe Virginia delicious Washington pneumonia West Virginia supercalifragilisticexpialidoc ious Wisconsin tomorrow Wyoming priority



