These are the top misspelled words in each state

Spelling champions from across the country are preparing to compete this week at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
While we've all cringed after misspelling a word in a work email or a text, the National Spelling Bee competitors will be asked to spell words that make the word "chihuahua" look like a walk in the park.
In honor of those who aren't as gifted as the National Spelling Bee champs, Google pulled the most misspelled words in each state so far this year.
Here's a look at the most misspelled search words in each state:
|STATE
|MOST SEARCHED
|Alabama
|pneumonia
|Alaska
|schedule
|Arizona
|tomorrow
|Arkansas
|chihuahua
|California
|beautiful
|Colorado
|tomorrow
|Connecticut
|
supercalifragilisticexpialidoc
|Delaware
|hallelujah
|District of Columbia
|ninety
|Florida
|receipt
|Georgia
|gray
|Hawaii
|people
|Idaho
|quote
|Illinois
|pneumonia
|Indiana
|hallelujah
|Iowa
|vacuum
|Kansas
|diamond
|Kentucky
|beautiful
|Louisiana
|giraffe
|Maine
|pneumonia
|Maryland
|special
|Massachusetts
|license
|Michigan
|pneumonia
|Minnesota
|beautiful
|Mississippi
|nanny
|Missouri
|maintenance
|Montana
|surprise
|Nebraska
|suspicious
|Nevada
|available
|New Hampshire
|difficult
|New Jersey
|twelve
|New Mexico
|bananas
|New York
|beautiful
|North Carolina
|angel
|North Dakota
|dilemma
|Ohio
|beautiful
|Oklahoma
|patient
|Oregon
|sense
|Pennsylvania
|sauerkraut
|Rhode Island
|liar
|South Carolina
|chihuahua
|South Dakota
|college
|Tennessee
|chaos
|Texas
|maintenance
|Utah
|disease
|Vermont
|Europe
|Virginia
|delicious
|Washington
|pneumonia
|West Virginia
| supercalifragilisticexpialidoc
|Wisconsin
|tomorrow
|Wyoming
|priority
