TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
8 killed during football watch party; mom says…Sep 10, 2017, 9:31 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: Tips to avoid being scammedSep 10, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
-
Texans in Congress remember close calls and lives…Sep 11, 2017, 8:32 a.m.