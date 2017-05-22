Texas brothers take on epic bike journey for a great cause

Three brothers bike 3500 miles to raise awareness for people in need

Three Texas brothers are coming together for the ride of a lifetime with the goal of helping two important causes and you can follow their journey here on WFAA.com.



Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins, of ABC Home & Commercial Services, will be riding across the country on their bicycles to raise awareness and funds for ‘A Child’s Hope’ and ‘Moss Pieratt Foundation’.

‘A Child’s Hope’ works to create homes for lost and abandoned children in Haiti and ‘Moss Pieratt Foundation’ helps raise awareness and funds for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Syndrome (SUDC) in children over age 12 months. SUDC hits close to home for the family. In 2014, 15-month-old Moss Pieratt passed away from SUDC. It's a condition similar to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, but SUDC strikes children age 1 to 17.

Both of these organizations are dear to the Jenkins’ brothers hearts and all donations made will be evenly split between the two.

Read more about these organizations.

Donate to these causes.

The ride kicks off in Seattle, Washington on May 23 traversing the northern half of the United States and will wrap up with a big finish in New York City.

Check back here for daily updates when the ride kicks off on May 23!