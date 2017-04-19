Shaping DFW brought to you by Cadillac

After dropping out of school, Gautam Bhargava still put a high value on getting a good education, so he founded Peeyr to offer tutoring to lower income students. See how he's sharing his love of learning and shaping McKinney's tech scene at the same time. None

Great men and women, like great cities, are not born. On the contrary, they are forged in the flames of trial and error. Built upon a strong foundation of purpose and grit, they dare to raise themselves to great heights, to stand triumphant over adversity and critics alike.

Great men and women, like great cities, begin with dreams and end up inspiring them.

And like great cities, they all have a story to tell.



PEEYR IS SHAPING:DFW ONE YOUNG MIND AT A TIME

THE HEIMS ARE SHAPING FORT WORTH ONE DELICIOUS BAR B Q PLATE AT A TIME

JON ALSUP IS CHANGING THE WAY THE WORLD CHECKS IN

JAMEY AND MELISSA ICE ARE FIXING UP FORT WORTH ONE HOUSE AND ONE LIFE AT A TIME.

ERIC PULIDO AND MCKENZIE SMITH OF THE BAND MIDLAKE ARE TURNING THEIR SUCCESS ON THE STAGE INTO SUCCESS IN BUSINESS, AND ARE HELPING SHAPE THE TOWN OF DENTON.

CHERYL "ACTION" JACKSON IS FEEDING THE HUNGRY IN PLANO AND SHAPING THE WAY WE LOOK AT THOSE IN NEED.





EVERY STORY HAS TWO SIDES - DALLAS ARTIST JEREMY BIGGERS TELLS US HIS





ENTREPRENEUR FLEETWOOD HICKS WANTS YOU TO SIT BACK, RELAX, AND ENJOY THE RIDE

JULIE MCCULLOUGH HAS STITCHED TOGETHER THE DALLAS FASHION COMMUNITY

CHEF CHAD HOUSER IS SHAPING THE WAY DALLAS DINES TOGETHER

BRAD OLDHAM SCULPTURE IS LITERALLY SHAPING DFW

THE TECH WILDCATTERS ARE SHAPING THE WAY BUSINESS IS DONE IN DOWNTOWN DALLAS

JUSTIN "JUSTUS" MOHRLE IS SHAPING THE SOUND OF DALLAS HIP-HOP

TERRENCE AND TIME MAIDEN ARE SHAPING THE WAY WE LOOK AT SOUTHERN DALLAS

CHEF MATT McCALLISTER IS SHAPING THE WAY DFW EATS OUT

THE GOOD FELLOWS AT TX WHISKEY ARE GIVING YOU A TASTE OF FORT WORTH

FASHION DESIGNER ABI FERRIN IS SHAPING THE FASHION WORLD IN DALLAS AND SHAPING LIVES ACROSS THE GLOBE