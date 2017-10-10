Rule Homecoming with this DIY Whataburger mum

Yesterday, the internet lost its mind over the special James Avery created Whataburger charm. Today, it's the Whatamum. Texans are always looking for new ways to show their Whataburger love. Just this past year, people have created Whataburger shoes, posted Whataburger memes during Hurricane Harvey, hosted birthday parties, rode their horse into the restaurant, taken their engagement photos there, and groom danced with Whataburger.

If you want to make your own version of the Whatamum, here's what you'll need:

4 large heart backers (12” x 11.75”)

5 large mums (6” wide)

2 rolls of orange acetate ribbon (1 5/16” wide)

2 rolls of white acetate ribbon (1 5/16” wide)

Various styles of ribbons

Trim and accessories

Hot glue sticks

Glue gun

E6000 glue

Stapler

Scissors

Ruler

Sparkly orange pipe cleaners

Whataburger fry box

For more information on how to complete your mum, click here.

Thank you to Whataburger and Designimprovised.com for the use of this video.

© 2017 WFAA-TV