QUIZ: Do you have an internet addiction?

Are you addicted to the internet?



Dr. Jacque Gamino, a cognitive neuroscientist at the Center for Brain Health, shared a quiz with WFAA that can measure your level of internet addiction. She says 6-8 hours a day of screen time is likely borderline addictive.



“An addiction to gaming or the internet could have deleterious effects on the brain,” Gamino said.



The quiz was developed by Dr. Kimberly Young. The test is sourced from Dayu Internet Overuse Solution via Global Addiction.



