Pop-up doggie ice cream social coming to Klyde Warren Park

National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with your closest companion?
Grab your four-legged friend and head out to Klyde Warren Park anytime from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday for an ice cream social you and your dog can enjoy.
A PetSmart-sponsored truck will be at the park serving dog-friendly ice cream and ice cream treats for humans...best of all the social and treats are free!
Local celebrity pet, 'Nelson The Golden Doodle' will be in attendance for meet-and-greets and photo ops.
