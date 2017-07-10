Pop-up doggie ice cream social coming to Klyde Warren Park

Photo courtesy-- PetSmart (Photo: Jason DeCrow)

National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with your closest companion?

Grab your four-legged friend and head out to Klyde Warren Park anytime from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday for an ice cream social you and your dog can enjoy.

A PetSmart-sponsored truck will be at the park serving dog-friendly ice cream and ice cream treats for humans...best of all the social and treats are free!

Local celebrity pet, 'Nelson The Golden Doodle' will be in attendance for meet-and-greets and photo ops.

