Peeyr is Shaping:DFW one young mind at a time
After dropping out of school, Gautam Bhargava still put a high value on getting a good education, so he founded Peeyr to offer tutoring to lower income students. See how he's sharing his love of learning and shaping McKinney's tech scene at the same time.
WFAA 12:28 PM. CDT April 18, 2017
