Parades in Dallas, Fort Worth honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

City of Fort Worth

Arlington's parade may be canceled, but Fort Worth and Dallas are still holding events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

In Dallas, the 36th annual MLK Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. along MLK Boulevard. More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the parade, which begins near Holmes Street and travels to Fair Park.

In Fort Worth, the 33rd annual Greater Fort Worth MLK March Parade & Rally begins at 11 a.m. at Ninth and Commerce Streets, then travels through downtown Fort Worth and ends with a rally in Sundance Square.

Drivers should watch for road closures in those areas.

