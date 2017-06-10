Palatial French palace in Denton County to hit auction block

The 48,000-square-foot mansion on the Champ d'Or estate in Denton County's Hickory Creek was inspired by France's Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte. Photo: Concierge Auctions.

A lavish French chateau in the North Texas countryside has landed on the Chinese auction circuit hosted by New York-based Concierge Auctions and could sell to the highest bidder.

The 48,000-square-foot mansion, known as Champ d'Or, which translates to "Fields of Gold," is being sold without reserve at an auction on June 28th, which is part of the Chinese portfolio auction hosted by the auction house.

The Denton County estate, which is owned by the Tabani family, has been put on the auction block after the family has enjoyed it for the last five years. At one time, the Tabani family wanted to convert the lavish mansion into a commercial event venue — but other development plans have kept the family busy.



Click here to see more photos of the 48,000-square-foot Denton County estate, including the indoor pool and sun room.

Champ d'Or is modeled after the Alan Goldfield is the retired chairman and CEO of CellStar Corp. Ever since the Goldfields left the chateau in remained vacant until it was acquired by the Tabani family in 2012.

Champ d'Or sits on about 40 acres of land at 1851 Turbeville Road in Hickory Creek in Denton County, which is about 45 minutes from Dallas. It has a 1.5-acre lake on the property.

"The owner has been doing some feasibility studies in the last two years to possibly convert the property to a hospitality use or other type of property," said Kyle Crews a Realtor with Allie Beth Allman and Associates.

Crews is the local North Texas broker working alongside Concierge Auctions in marketing the property. The Tabani family originally acquired the chateau-anchored estate from the auction house.

"This is a very unusual property, which is why they decided to bring it to auction," Crews told the Dallas Business Journal. "They felt it was a fair way and the best way to find the new owner for this remarkable property.

"It really required more extensive marketing and awareness than the typical residential brokerage firm can provide on a typical basis," Crews added.Vaux-le-Vicomte chateau in Paris and was built by a North Texas couple — Alan and Shirley Goldfield — for $52 million. The couple lived in the chateau for about two years following the completion of the project.



With a reach into 37 U.S. states and territories and 17 countries, Concierge Auctions Project Sales Manager Susan Sacher said the lavish estate should draw interest from a wide range of would-be buyers from Texas locals to global investors.

"Given the European-style finishes and quality, I wouldn't be surprised if someone from Europe would be the new owner," Sacher told me. "But there's plenty of successful people in this country looking for a private home or to potentially transform this into something commercial."





RELATED: Go inside the Swarovski heiress' estate in Westlake that is bringing in buyers from around the globe.

The six-bedroom home includes a two-story mahogany library, a conservatory, two elevators, master suite with a steam room, hair salon, two-story Chanel-style "her" closet, an indoor lap pool, and an exercise room.

There's enough veranda seating for up to 450 people, as well as a catering kitchen, grand ballroom, outdoor pool with a waterfall, pool house, tennis court, indoor bowling alley, a movie theater, wine room, tea room, and a full racquetball court.

The mansion also has a commercial laundry room and a 20-car garage. But, again, that's not all.

Even though the estate is selling without reserve, or to the highest bidder, Concierge Auctions has a suggested opening bid of $5.5 million to $10 million.

© 2017 WFAA-TV