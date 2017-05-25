WFAA Original: Brett Shipp's daughter last day of school

WFAA Original: Brett Shipp's daughter has last day of school (Photo: WFAA)

Fourteen years ago, WFAA's Investigative reporter Brett Shipp broke an expose that some of you may remember, his daughter Katherine's first day of school.



Brett brings shares a father's sentimental perspective on his daughter's last day of school.



The story begins on the morning of August 18, 2003. It was Katherine Shipp's first day of school. Not many dads get to immortalize their child's first day of school on TV. Not many daughters would play along.



Katherine, over the years, became used to her father's constant recording of her life. He watched a mysterious, glorious, exhilarating journey that carried Katherine through birthdays and bike rides, vacations and camp outs.

Countless adventures, including some that Katherine swore she would never take again. And then in the blink of an eye, one morning Brett woke up and realized it was his daughter's last day of school.



Dad's take from Brett, it's tough letting go.

© 2017 WFAA-TV