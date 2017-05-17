The fatherless: How you can help

One in four children in the U.S. live without a father, including roughly 300,000 kids in Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

A father's absence can have lasting negative effects on a child's behavior, grades and emotional health, but there are nonprofits that work to support kids and families.

Forerunner Mentoring is dedicated to providing mentors to young men growing up without an involved father. They are focused exclusively on the Lake Highlands community. To support their work financially, enroll a child or apply to be a mentor visit their homepage.

Big Brothers Big Sisters connects mentors with boys and girls ages 6 to 18 across North Texas and around the country. Their biggest need is volunteers to serve as mentors. They say more than a thousand kids in North Texas are waiting for mentors, 65% of whom are boys who need a positive adult male role model. You can apply to be a mentor directly on their website.

United Way offers multiple ways volunteers can connect with kids and families, even if you have just a few hours to volunteer.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

United Way Tarrant County

United Way Denton County

Lumin Education has a Fatherhood Initiative focused specifically on supporting fathers within families. Find more information to support their work on their website.

