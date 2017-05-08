Sonia Azad: Genetics - the story behind the story

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery
-
The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton
-
The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again?
-
Uber to test flying cars in North Texas
-
Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans
-
Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working
-
Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting
More Stories
-
Dallas firefighter 'in good spirits' 1 week after being shotMay. 8, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
-
How is Tony Romo doing in his U.S. Open local qualifier?May. 8, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Texas Cares: WFAA, sister stations and Tom Thumb…May. 8, 2017, 3:43 p.m.