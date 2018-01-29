Shot in the face, Tarleton State University student calls survival 'a miracle'

Jamie Richards-Hogland, 19, was shot once at nearly point-blank range at her apartment in Stephenville, Texas. (Photo: WFAA)

HOUSTON - In a place that's no stranger to miraculous recoveries, the progress of a young woman critically shot in the face is impressing the staff at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

Jamie Richards-Hogland, 19, was shot once at nearly point-blank range six weeks ago at her apartment in Stephenville, Texas.

Police call it a case of "mistaken identity," a drug suspect targeting the wrong address and wrong person.

The hours, days, and weeks since have left the Tarleton State University student coming to grips with a new reality.

"There's no words. It's just unbelievable," Jamie told WFAA in an exclusive interview.

Mornings and afternoons now are spent under the careful guidance of physical therapists at TIRR.

On the day WFAA visited, nurses like Kathryn Krog are trying to increase Jamie's arm strength. She's paralyzed from the chest down.

"We want you to be able to feed yourself everything, your whole meal," said Krog.

Jamie undergoes e-Stim treatment on her hands to stimulate her muscles, which only now are starting to "wake back up."

"I can't feel from my shoulders down. I can just feel my arms right now," she said.

Stretching can be toughest of all, Jamie's face grimaces as her arms are extended.

"It's very painful, but I have to do it, so I can get better," said Jamie.

The fact she's able to experience any sensation at all is something she calls a "miracle," given how close death came that December evening.

"I remember everything," she said. "I remember just yelling for help, thinking I was gonna die if no one came."

She was shot once through the jaw after answering a knock at her front door.

"I opened the door and looked to the right and didn't see anybody. But I looked to my left and there was a guy with a gun," said Jamie.

That man, identified later as Shawn Layton, has since been arrested. Police said he was trying to target someone else in the apartment complex because of a drug dispute.

Jamie remembers calling for help, but eventually lost consciousness before being flown to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

That's when her mom and dad received an urgent phone call to their home just outside of Houston. "Your mind just goes and there're no answers," said Jessica Hogland.

Jamie's mom didn't know what to expect as the family rushed to be by their daughter's side.

Soon, they were face-to-face with reality in the ICU.

"It [the bullet] shattered her spine, and they said it had severed her spinal cord," said Jessica. "For days, she just laid there, ya' know? We didn't even know if she was going to make it."

But six surgeries later, Jamie has become a portrait of resilience and strength.

"I just feel lucky to be alive," she said. "I don't think I would be alive if it wasn't for God."

Jamie's newest challenge is learning to maneuver a wheelchair, something that will allow some independence when she leaves the hospital in February.

Her family is remodeling their Conroe home to be wheelchair-friendly.

Her mom said without a steady stream of support from their church, friends, family and even complete strangers, Jamie's progress wouldn't be the same.

"It's amazing," said Jessica. "I mean, I miss my other kids and daily life, but I wouldn't be anywhere else."

Jamie is majoring in psychology at Tarleton State. She hopes to eventually return to campus to finish her degree before writing a book about her experience.

"Sometimes, I still feel like I'm in a dream," she said.

Family and friends have started a t-shirt drive to show their #jamiestrong support.

She also received a phone call last week from her favorite musician, Cody Johnson. Plans are underway for her to attend an upcoming concert.

"I'm a Co Jo fan," she says with a smile.

Layton remains in custody on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

