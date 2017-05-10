Jason Whitely: The Story Behind the Story - Memorial Molds

Jason Whitely talks about his upcoming story on memorial molds playing a part in "end of life" decisions. Watch the story Wednesday (5/10) at 10 p.m. and return to wfaa.com/origial and WFAA app to see more.

WFAA 5:20 PM. CDT May 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories